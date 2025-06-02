Maharashtra ATS Raids 12 Premises in Thane Villages

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday conducted simultaneous raids on at least 12 places in Padgha area of Thane district. It detained 12 people, including some former office-bearers and members of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

The Mumbai unit of the ATS, with the assistance of the Thane rural police, started searches around 4 am at Padgha and Borivali villages. According to the officials, at least two dozen houses and premises of former office-bearers and members of the banned organisation ‘SIMI’, including Saquib Nachan, Aaquib Saquib Nachan, Abdul Latif Kaskar, Kaif Nachan and Shajil Nachan.

Saquib Nachan, a former member of the SIMI, was previously arrested in two major terror cases. He was convicted for his role in the 2002-03 train bomb blasts at Mumbai Central, Vile Parle, and Mulund railway stations. He was arrested in another case related to an ISI module case in 2017.

Farak Zubair Mulla, a land broker and former member of SIMI, was also among those whose houses were searched, the official said. His elder brother, Hasib Zubair Mulla, was accused in the 2002-03 Mumbai train bomb blast cases. Hasib served a 10-year sentence, and since December 9, 2023, he has been behind bars with Saquib Nachan at a prison in Delhi.

Abdul Latif Kaskar, whose house was also searched, works in a godown. He is a close friend of Farhan Suse, who was detained by security agencies in the ISIS module case in Delhi.

The ATS later took the suspects to Padgha police station where 12 people were detained for further interrogation. Officials said six suspects were not available at their places. No one was placed under arrest till evening.

“We have identified certain individuals, and searches are going on accordingly,” an official said.

Last week, the ATS had arrested Ravikumar Verma, a junior engineer and technician working in the Indian Navy from Mumbai. Verma is accused of sharing sensitive information related to defense by staying in touch with a Pakistani female spy. A Thane court on Monday extended his custody till June 5.