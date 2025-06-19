Maha Kumbh to Cannes: Naga Sadhu’s Make India Proud Globally

Mumbai: The revered Naga Sadhus have brought global recognition to India through the ‘Naga Saint Eye Test’ — a powerful public health initiative that won silver lion in the Health & Wellness category at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025. The campaign was led by Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) in collaboration with the Eyebetes Foundation, a charitable organisation committed to raising awareness about diabetes and preventable blindness.

India is home to nearly 100 million diabetics, of whom over 60% remain undiagnosed. Diabetes is also the leading cause of preventable blindness. Conceptualized by Godrej Creative Lab, the in-house creative studio of GCPL, ‘Naga Saint Eye Test’ took a bold and culturally rooted approach to spotlight this issue of diabetes-induced blindness.

Leveraging the spiritual aura and visibility of the Naga Sadhus, the health initiative transformed them into living eye vision testing charts, with bold Hindi letters painted on their bare backs in Devanagari script. Those unable to read the letters were guided to a free eye check-up camp. The initiative was conducted at the Triveni Sangam site during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Swati Bhattacharya, Global Head of Godrej Creative Lab, the in-house creative studio of GCPL, said, “The most complex human problems can have the simplest of solutions. Our first win was when the Naga Sadhu community said 'yes' to us. This win will now make the Eyebetes foundation get visibility all over the world. Our idea has travelled from the world's biggest spiritual festival to the world's biggest creative festival.”

Dr. Nishant Kumar, Founder, Eyebetes Foundation, said, “Preventable blindness due to diabetes is a cause close to my heart. In collaboration with Godrej Consumer Products and Godrej Creative Lab, we transformed awareness into action at the Maha Kumbh in a way that was both culturally resonant and emotionally powerful. Using Naga sadhus as live eye charts captured public imagination and sparked thousands of on-ground vision screenings. Winning a Silver Lion at Cannes not only validates the creativity and purpose behind this campaign but also puts a global spotlight on an Indian innovation that is saving sight and lives.”

With 600 million people reached and 400,000 individuals received eye care, the ‘Naga Saint Eye Test’ became one of the largest public health interventions at Maha Kumbh 2025.

By introducing the social initiative at one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, GCPL and Eyebetes Foundation brought this urgent public health issue to the forefront—using tradition and faith to connect with people in a way that was both meaningful and memorable.

ABOUT GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Godrej Consumer Products is a leading emerging markets company, driven by the purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers in emerging markets. As part of the Godrej Industries Group, we are fortunate to have a proud legacy of over 125 years, built on the strong values of trust, integrity, and respect for others. At the same time, we are growing fast and have exciting, ambitious aspirations.

Today, we enjoy the patronage of 1.4 billion consumers globally. We rank among the largest Household Insecticide and Hair Care players in emerging markets. In Household Insecticides, we are the leader in India, the second largest player in Indonesia and are expanding our footprint in Africa. We are the leader in serving the Hair Care needs of women of African descent, the number one player in Hair Colour in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. We rank number two in Soaps in India and are the number one player in Air Fresheners and Wet Tissues in Indonesia.

We believe that we are only as good as what we do next. So, we strive to continuously improve how we do business, and how we live in the world, shaping a more sustainable and responsible future by placing our planet and people alongside profit. Through Godrej Good & Green, we are helping create a more inclusive and greener planet, in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, and the needs of local communities. At the Godrej DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) Lab, we work on empowering inclusion, help build DEI ecosystems across corporate India and aim to bring ideas and innovation related to DEI to the mainstream.

