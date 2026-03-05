Maha Govt. Assures Push for ‘Bharat Ratna’ for Savarkar

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday assured the legislative assembly that it would take up with the Centre the demand to confer the Bharat Ratna posthumously on freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar has moved a private member resolution in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly seeking ‘Bharat Ratna’ Savarkar.

The resolution highlighted Savarkar’s “fiery ideology of patriotism” and described him as a “perpetual source of inspiration for revolutionaries”. It cited his imprisonment in the Cellular Jail (Kala Pani) and his lifelong struggle for India’s independence as key grounds for the honour.

Speaking in support of the resolution, Mr. Mungantiwar said leaders across parties, including former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, had acknowledged Savarkar’s contribution to the freedom movement. He noted that a postal stamp was issued in Savarkar’s honour in 1970. The BJP leader also said Savarkar made significant contributions to social reform and the Marathi language, including popularising several Marathi terms that replaced English words.

Replying to the resolution, Maharashtra Protocol Minister Jaykumar Rawal said the government would take the necessary steps to recommend Savarkar’s name to the Union government for the country’s highest civilian honour.

“Savarkar was a great revolutionary, poet, thinker and social reformer who dedicated his life to India’s freedom struggle,” Mr. Rawal said.

Mr. Rawal added that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier written to the Centre seeking the Bharat Ratna for Savarkar. “Considering the sentiments of people in Maharashtra and across the country, the state government will formally follow up the request with the Centre,” he said.

Following the government’s assurance that the demand would be taken up with the Centre, Mr. Mungantiwar withdrew the resolution.