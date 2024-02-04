Madugula Constituency to Host Raa Kadali Raa Today

Visakhapatnam: Arrangements are being made for the Raa Kadali Raa meeting, which will be held at Madugula constituency, K. Kotapadu mandal, Gondupalem, on Monday. TD leaders are taking all measures to make this meeting a huge success, in which party chief Chandrababu Naidu will be participating.

A meeting platform, barricades, and a helipad are being constructed in an area of about 15 acres. These arrangements were inspected by TD district president Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao, MLC Chiranjeevi Rao, former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy , and others. On this occasion, Buddha told reporters that Chandrababu would reach the Gondupalem meeting premises in a helicopter at 11 am on Monday.

The incharges, mandal, and village leaders were told to work hard and ensure that people from all over the district reach the meeting by 10 am. MLC Chiranjeevi Rao says the arrangements for the meeting are almost complete, and it will start at 11 am and end at noon.

Madugula constituency incharge P.V.G. Kumar, former MLAs Gavireddy Ramanaidu, K.S.N. Raju, Chodavaram incharge Battula Tathaiyababu, senior leaders Paila Prasada Rao, Jana Sena K. Kotapadu mandal president Santosh, Assembly management observer Kimidi Nagarjuna, Karrothu Narasimha Rao, and others are working to make this meeting a huge success.