Madhya Pradesh: Half-a-Dozen Candidates Get Selected for Cop Posts Through Impostors, 12 Held

Bhopal: In a replay of ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ movie plot, six candidates got qualified in the 2023 recruitment exam for the police constable post in Madhya Pradesh with the help of their impostors.

The incident came to light when they joined their posts a couple of days ago, leading to their arrest along with their respective ‘impostors’ who had appeared the examination on their behalf, police said.

The exam was conducted between August 12, 2023- September 12, 2023 by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board.

There were around 7,000 applicants for the 7,090 posts.

The results of the written test were declared in March 2024 and the list of candidates selected for the post was made public in March, 2025.

The scam came to light when discrepancies in Aadhaar cards and admit cards of some selected candidates were noticed by the officers concerned during the scrutiny of the original documents of the selected candidates, police said.