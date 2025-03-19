Madhya Pradesh: Green Belt Around Narmada To Be Developed for Conservation of River

Bhopal: A green belt surrounding Narmada will be developed for the conservation of the river, the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the state cabinet held here on Tuesday night under the chairmanship of chief minister Mohan Yada.

“The cabinet has granted in-principle approval for the new scheme, christened as ‘Aviral Nirmal Narmada’ (clean and undisrupted flow of Narmada) under the CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) for the financial years 2025-26 to 2031-32 with a total budget of Rs 124.46 crore”, a spokesman of Madhya Pradesh government said on Wednesday.

Under the scheme, in the next seven years, dense plantation will be carried out in 5,600 hectares of forest land across 12 forest divisions and 95 forest compartments, covering all available forest areas within 10 km from both the banks of Narmada, the spokesman said.

The scheme aims to ensure uninterrupted and clean river flow, soil conservation, biodiversity protection, climate change mitigation, and community participation.

It will help prevent soil erosion on both the banks of the river, improve the local ecological system and enhance biodiversity and promote public participation in conservation of the river.

The state forest department will execute the proposed green belt project with necessary assistance from the local communities and forest committees.

Other long-term benefits include controlling climate change impacts, increasing groundwater levels, enhancing carbon absorption, beautifying coastal areas, preventing land erosion, improving the lifespan of the river dams, and generating employment opportunities for rural communities.

Narmada, India’s largest west-flowing river and Madhya Pradesh’s biggest river, has historically depended on the state’s forest ecosystem for its continuous flow.

The plantation scheme is crucial for maintaining the river’s uninterrupted flow and cleanliness.