Madhya Pradesh: BJP’s 2-Day Training Camp Begins in Pachmarhi Today

Bhopal: Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the two-day training camp for the MLAs, MPs and senior leaders of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh at Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram district in the state on Saturday.

Mr. Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the training camp at around three in the afternoon on Saturday by addressing the lawmakers of the state and the Centre of the BJP, a party functionary said on Friday.

The training camp is being held by the party close on the heels of state tribal welfare minister Vijay Shah making derogatory remarks targeting Colonel Sofya Qureshi while speaking on Operation Sindoor at a public function recently, triggering public outrage.

A three-member police team has been probing the matter following a directive by the supreme court.

“The two-day training camp begins at Pachmarhi on Saturday. It is a regular training programme of the party. Mr. Shah will inaugurate the programme”, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said.

The camp will focus on personality development of the lawmakers and other senior leaders attending the event, besides improving their efficiency in nurturing their respective constituencies, he said.

According to the BJP leader, Union minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the programme, scheduled to be held on June 16.

Sources said the lawmakers and the party leaders attending the training camp will be taught how to conduct in public and what to speak and what not to speak, how to make presentations in public, and how to deal with the people.

Severe senior leaders such as Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are scheduled to address the gathering.

The controversial minister Vijay Shah is going to attend the training camp, he added.

EOM