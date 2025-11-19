L&T to Produce Armoured Vehicle BvS10 Sindhu for Indian Army at Hazira Facility

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) and BAE Systems have bagged a contract from the Indian Army for supply of BvS10 Sindhu -- a specialised all-terrain armoured vehicle, according to a regulatory filing. Under the contract, L&T will indigenously produce the BvS10 Sindhu at its Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira with technical and design support from BAE Systems H�gglunds, the original manufacturer of the BvS10 platform.

The contract also includes a comprehensive integrated logistics support package for initial deployment, maintenance, and life-cycle sustainment, L&T said in a filing to BSE.

The BvS10 Sindhu is an upgraded variant of the proven BvS10 all-terrain vehicle with adaptations tailored specifically for high altitude, desert, marshland, and amphibious environments, the filing said.