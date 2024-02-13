L&T Must Repair, Revive Medigadda at Its Cost: Uttam

Medigadda: Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday made it clear that the government had told Larsen & Toubro that it was its responsibility to conduct all the required studies to ascertain the reasons for the sinking of the Medigadda barrage piers, and also take up repairs at the company’s cost.

“As part of the action taken so far, the government has held back Rs 400 crore payment due to the company,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

He said that L&T had produced evidence that there were design defects and that the company was not responsible for them. “Our demand is that L&T take up repair and revival of the barrage,” he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy was answering questions from reporters during a visit to the Medigadda barrage along with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, some of his Cabinet colleagues, several Congress legislators, and a few MIM legislators. The Chief Minister reviewed the status of Medigadda, and Annaram and Sundilla barrages, part of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme, after inspecting the sunken portion of the Medigadda barrage.

Earlier, Vigilance & Enforcement (V&E) Director General Rajiv Ratan, who made a presentation on the findings at the review, said “L&T is not responding to us. We are holding L&T and the irrigation department responsible for deviations from plans, for not following the specified sequence of laying the raft and secant piles.”