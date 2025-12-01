LS Speaker Urges MPs to Uphold Democratic Traditions as Winter Session Begins

New Delhi: Ahead of the 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla on Monday urged Members of Parliament to participate actively, emphasising Parliament’s role as the supreme platform for expressing national aspirations and upholding democratic values.

In a post on X, Birla said Parliament reflects the expectations of the people, the collective responsibility of elected representatives, and the essence of democratic governance.

He added that each session guides MPs toward duty, restraint, and public welfare, strengthening the spirit of public representation.

Birla encouraged lawmakers to uphold parliamentary traditions and contribute meaningfully to the productivity and success of the session through active participation.

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha begin today at 11 am, marking the start of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to introduce the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at amending the Central Excise Act, 1944.

She may also table the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, which proposes a cess on machines or processes used to manufacture specified goods to raise resources for national security and public health. Six hours have been allocated for its discussion.

The government is further likely to introduce the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, with three hours allotted for debate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief accredited media representatives at 10 am at Hans Dwar, Parliament House, setting the tone for the session’s legislative agenda.

The day will begin with obituary references to former MPs Col. (Retd.) Sona Ram Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Malhotra, Ravi Naik, and actor-turned-politician Dharmendra.

A total of 13 Bills have been listed for consideration during the Winter Session, many of which have not been reviewed by a Standing Committee.