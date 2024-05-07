LS Polls Phase 3: Brisk polling in northern Karnataka

The Northern districts of Karnataka witnessed brisk polling since morning during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. People were seen eagerly waiting in queues to exercise their democratic rights on Tuesday morning.According to early data, the approximate voter turnout at 11 am is 24.48 percent across the 14 constituencies that went to polls.Uttara Kannada recorded the highest turnout at 27.65 percent by 11 am.Other constituencies of North Karnataka also saw encouraging voting percentage, with figures Chikkodi registering 27.23 percent, Bellary (26.45 percent) Bagalkot (23.80 percent), Belgaum (23.91 percent), Bidar (22.33 percent), Bijapur (23.91 percent), Dharwad (24.00 percent), Gulbarga (22.64 percent), Haveri (24.24 percent), Koppal (24.64 percent) and Raichur.Long queues of voters were seen even in rural areas, reflecting the determination of citizens to exercise their right. Many candidates and senior political leaders exercised their franchise early in the day.Notable figures spotted at polling booths included AICC president and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge who voted alongside his wife Radhabai at booth number 120 in Kannada Higher Primary School, Basavanagara in Kalaburagi City. Meanwhile, his son, Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, and daughter-in-law Shruthi Kharge exercised their franchise at booth number 26 in Government Higher Primary School, Gundagurthi village of Chittapura. Gulbarga candidate Radhakrishna Dodmani also cast his vote in the same booth.Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Haveri, Basavaraj Bommai, along with his family members, marked their ballots at Government Model Kannada Boys Higher Primary School in Shiggaon. In Bidar constituency, Congress candidate Sagar Khandre, accompanied by his father and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, and his grandfather and former Minister Bheemanna Khandre, cast their votes.