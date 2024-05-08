LS polls: MP, Chhattisgarh record lower turnout than 2019



According to the data available with the chief electoral officer’s office here, the third phase polling in Madhya Pradesh has recorded polling of 66.12 percent by six pm as compared to the average polling percentage of 71.16 percent recorded in these seats in the last polls.



Bhopal: The third phase polling in Madhya Pradesh in which nine Lok Sabha constituencies went to elections on Tuesday recorded lower voting percentage as compared to the average polling in these seats in the 2019 polls.

However, the polling percentage recorded in the third phase of LS elections in Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a sharp rise over that of the second phase polling in the state.