LS polls: MP, Chhattisgarh record lower turnout than 2019
Bhopal: The third phase polling in Madhya Pradesh in which nine Lok Sabha constituencies went to elections on Tuesday recorded lower voting percentage as compared to the average polling in these seats in the 2019 polls.
According to the data available with the chief electoral officer’s office here, the third phase polling in Madhya Pradesh has recorded polling of 66.12 percent by six pm as compared to the average polling percentage of 71.16 percent recorded in these seats in the last polls.
In the second phase polling in which six LS constituencies went to polls on April 26 has recorded a voting percentage of 58.35.
The remaining eight LS seats in Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in the fourth and final phase polling on May 13.
In the 2019 LS polls, BJP had won 28 out of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, leaving Congress to bag the lone LS seat of Chhindwara.
The third and final phase polling in Chhattisgarh in which seven LS seats went to polls on Tuesday recorded 67.07 percent polling by six pm as compared to the average polling of 71.14 percent in these seats in the 2019 polls.
In the 2019 LS polls in Chhattisgarh, BJP had won nine out of 11 seats, while Congress secured the remaining two seats.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
