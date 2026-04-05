LPG Carrier Green Sanvi On Way To India After Crossing Strait Of Hormuz

Ahmedabad : An Indian LPG carrier has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has stated, describing the development as a "victory of Indian diplomacy". "One more ship. One more victory for Indian diplomacy. LPG carrier Green Sanvi has crossed the Strait of Hormuz and is on its way home to India," Sanghavi wrote on social media platform X on April 4.

The statement assumes significance amid escalating military conflict in West Asia, as India imports a substantial portion of its energy requirements, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), through sea routes that pass via West Asia.

Responding to Sanghavi's remarks, the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai issued a message underscoring the historical and civilisational ties between India and Iran, while expressing commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

"India, & Gujarat in particular, hold a cherished place in our shared history, having graciously welcomed those from our land centuries ago. Building on this enduring civilizational bond, we remain committed to further strengthening the ties of friendship & cooperation," the Iranian mission said in a X post on Saturday.

The mission was apparently referring to the arrival of Parsis or Zoroastrians at Sanjan in Gujarat from Iran nearly 1,300 years ago.

The ongoing war involving the US, Israel, and Iran has triggered tensions in West Asia, impacting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global energy shipments that has been choked off by Tehran.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday renewed his threats for Iran to open up the Strait of Hormuz by Monday or face devastating consequences. Despite the situation, multiple India-linked vessels have continued to transit the route in recent weeks.

Despite the situation, multiple India-linked vessels have continued to transit the waterway in recent weeks.