LPG Cargo Ship from US Arrives at Mangalore Port Amid Supply Assurances

Mangaluru: A cargo ship carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Texas, United States, has arrived at the New Mangalore Port in Mangaluru.

On Friday, the Ministry of Shipping announced that the New Mangalore Port has waived cargo-related charges for crude oil and LPG from March 14 to March 31. The ministry also confirmed that there is no congestion at any Indian port.

During an inter-ministerial briefing, Special Secretary of the Shipping Ministry, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, stated that all 22 Indian ships and 611 Indian sailors in the Persian Gulf region are safe amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

“There has been no report of any maritime incident in the last 24 hours. All our ships and sailors are safe, and we are continuously monitoring the situation,” he said, adding that ports across the country are operating smoothly.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reported a significant decline in panic booking of LPG cylinders, with only 55 lakh bookings recorded on Thursday.

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the ministry, said the situation has improved and reassured consumers about supply stability. “There is no panic booking now. Only 55 lakh LPG bookings were reported yesterday,” she said.

She further emphasized that there is no shortage of LPG across the country and that adequate stock is available. “No outlets are running dry,” she added, while acknowledging that some concerns still persist.

Earlier, the Indian-flagged crude oil tanker Jag Laadki arrived at Adani Ports Mundra in Gujarat, boosting the country’s energy imports. Additionally, two Indian LPG carriers safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and reached India on March 16 and 17.

The vessels, MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi, carrying around 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG, had crossed the Strait of Hormuz earlier in March without incident.

These developments come as the West Asia conflict enters its fourth week, impacting global trade routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz.