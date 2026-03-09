Lok Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till Noon

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Monday after paying tributes to a sitting member and four former members who passed away recently.Ricky Andrew J Syngkon, a sitting member who represented Meghalay's Shillong constituency, passed away last month.

Four former members -- Kumari Sushila Tririya, Devi Bux Singh, Purnmasi Ram and K P Unnikrishnan -- also passed away recently.

The House paid tributes and stood in silence for a brief while as a mark of respect for the departed souls.

The proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon.

Later in the day, the House will take up an Opposition-sponsored resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla.