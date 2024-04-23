Lok Sabha Polls: Telangana Minister Komatireddy Predicts BRS Candidates' Defeat

Nalgonda: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy made it clear on Tuesday that the BRS candidates from Nalgonda and Bhongir would lose their deposits in the May 13 Lok Sabha elections even if their party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao “walked on his knees” in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Strongly objecting to Rao launching the bus yatra from Miryalaguda in the district on Wednesday, Venkat Reddy said at a media conference that the BRS chief had no right to do so as the farmers in the area were facing a hard time due to the mistakes of the BRS government.

“There is not enough water in the Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP) to provide irrigation to the area under the left canal for the yasangi crop as KCR allowed Andhra Pradesh to draw Krishna water for Rayalaseema and other lift irrigation schemes,” the minister said. “The people will not believe the lies that KCR will utter to bring votes to his party candidates.”

Venkat Reddy said that the BRS candidates K. Krishna Reddy (Nalgonda) and Kyama Mallesh (Bhongir) were not capable of facing winning sarpanch elections, and would lose their deposits.

Stating that the BRS era was over, Venkat Reddy said the Congress would win 15 seats in the state. As per surveys, BRS would be in the third place in Medak, he added.

He denied Suryapet BRS MLA G. jagadish Reddy’s allegations and said he had never earned money from politics. Jagadish Reddy had amassed Rs 5,000 crore by indulging in corruption and the illegal sand business, he said.

Venkat Reddy said he had close relations with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy who would continue in the post for 10 years. “Over 25 BRS MLAs were ready to join the Congress. It is not possible to topple the Congress government,” he said.