Lok Sabha Adjourned Until Feb 9 Amid Disruptions by Opposition MPs

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted by strong protests from Opposition MPs upon the commencement of the general discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27 on Friday, leading to an adjournment until 11 AM on Monday (February 9).

At the beginning of proceedings in the Lower House of Parliament at 11 AM, the Opposition MPs began loud sloganeering against the central government. The Speaker of the House, Om Birla, suspended the assembly till 12 PM within 5 minutes after multiple requests to the Opposition leaders to end the ruckus went ignored.

However, the atmosphere did not change when the assembly gathered to resume the discussion at noon. The Opposition leaders continued to shout slogans and hold placards criticising the government. Krishna Kumar Tennetti, who was presiding over the Lok Sabha proceedings, stated that the Speaker had rejected the Adjournment Motion notices submitted by several MPs. He further began the proceedings of the House. Union Ministers, starting with BJP MP JP Nadda, rose in order to lay the papers against their names in the revised list of business for the day. Shortly after, the Opposition MPs reached closer to the Speaker's chair, chanting slogans loudly and flashing placards.

Despite repeated requests by Tenneti, the Opposition MPs continued their protest. Amid the ruckus, the presiding officer promptly ordered the suspension of the Lok Sabha proceedings untill 11 a.m. on Monday (February 9).

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs protested the India-US trade agreement at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament, holding a banner calling it a "trap deal." Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined as the MPs raised slogans, "Jo uchit samjho vahi karo"(Do whatever you think is right) and "tanashahi nahi chalegi" (dictatorship will not be accepted), criticising the Central government.

The slogan came after Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha, and said, "Jo uchit samjho wahi karo."A day earlier, the opposition, including Congress MPs, protested during the ongoing Parliament session after a major row erupted after LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to quote from the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane on the 2020 China standoff.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister launched a sharp attack on the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, taking aim at the party's "Yuvraj' over a controversial "traitor" remark made against BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, calling it an insult to the Sikh community and a reflection of Congress's "arrogance at its peak.""What happened yesterday -- the 'Yuvraj' of Congress, who has a 'shaatir dimaag' called a member of this House a traitor. His arrogance is at its peak. He did not call others who left Congress traitors, but he said it to this MP because he is a Sikh. This is an insult to Sikhs, an insult to the Gurus. This shows the hatred Congress carries," PM Modi said.

The row erupted after Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu had a verbal exchange near the Makar Dwar of Parliament on Wednesday. Gandhi said, "Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face," and later added, "Hello, brother, my traitor friend. Don't worry, you will come back." Bittu refused to shake hands and shot back, calling Gandhi "Desh ke dushman."