LIVE: No Politics in This: Sharad Pawar on Ajit Pawar's Death

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the death of NCP leader Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, alleging that all other agencies have been completely compromised, with several opposition leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge backing her demand. NCP (SP) president and Ajit Pawar's uncle Sharad Pawar, however, said the plane crash was an accident and should not be politicised.

The BJP slammed Banerjee's remarks, saying she was indulging in "petty politics" when one should stand by the bereaved family of the NCP leader.

Speaking in Kolkata, Banerjee stressed that the truth would not emerge through existing mechanisms and only a probe under the supervision of the apex court would be credible.

"We trust only the Supreme Court. All other agencies have been completely compromised, she told reporters.

Banerjee had hinted that Ajit Pawar was planning to return to the Nationalist Congress Party faction NCP (SP), noting that reports circulating in recent days had pointed to such a move.

"I was truly shocked to see the news (of Ajit Pawar's death) this morning. It shows that there is no safety or security in this country, even for political leaders," the West Bengal CM said.

"Even those who are a part of the ruling establishment today do not seem to be safe," she said.

Veteran leader Sharad Pawar, in his first reaction after his nephew Ajit Pawar and four others were killed in the plane crash, said, "A stand was floated from Kolkata that there is some politics involved in this incident. But there is nothing like this."

"There is no politics in it. It was an accident. I request not to bring politics into it," he added.

Kharge, however, supported Banerjee's demand for a probe.

Asked about Banerjee calling for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation, Kharge said there should be a probe as this is an accident.

"Everyone, all leaders, keep travelling for urgent work. But in so many instances, we saw in Ahmedabad how a big plane crashed. This was a small plane; why did this happen? It should be probed. We also demand a probe," Kharge said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said that Ajit Pawar worked for the people, and his untimely demise has caused sorrow to all.

"This has hurt everyone, including his family members, and we share their grief and pray that they can bear this loss," the Congress chief told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav cited similar incidents in the past and said Banerjee's demand was justified.

"He (Ajit Pawar) was a big leader, served as a deputy chief minister many times, and a popular leader of Maharashtra. She (Banerjee) must have made a justified demand... Earlier as well, many VIPs lost their lives in a similar manner, so there should be an impartial probe so it can be known what the reason for the accident was," Yadav said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai described Pawar's demise as a great loss for Maharashtra and called for a thorough probe.

"There has to be an investigation because these kinds of incidents keep happening. Everybody is wondering why..." Desai said.

"On one hand, demand for chartered planes has increased, private planes are on the rise, but at the same time, incidents of technical glitches, or other reasons come forth after an accident, there has to be a thorough investigation...," he said.

The BJP hit out at Banerjee over her remarks."She has lost humanity," Biplab Deb, the BJP co-incharge for elections in West Bengal, told PTI Videos.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said it is unfortunate and unfair that "dirty politics" is being played when Pawar's family and others connected to him are grieving.

"This is extremely unfortunate. If anyone else wants to play politics, let them do so, but political people are supposed to understand everything; they are aware of all facts," he said.

Ajit Pawar (66) and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crash-landed at the Baramati airport.

Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said that as per the preliminary information, visibility at the airport was poor when the aircraft carrying crashed.

"Teams from the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) have arrived to carry out a probe into the accident. Preliminary information suggests that visibility was poor at the time the aircraft was attempting to land," said Naidu.

When ATC Baramati asked the pilot whether the runway was in sight, the response was negative, following which the aircraft executed a go-around, he said.

During the second landing attempt, ATC again asked whether the runway was in sight, to which the pilot responded in the affirmative, the minister said.

After the ATC granted landing clearance, the aircraft crashed, Naidu said, adding, "We are seeking more details and will conduct the investigation in a transparent manner."

A team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has reached the Baramati crash site to launch a forensic probe into the accident.