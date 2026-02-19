LIVE: Modi Calls for Human-Centric, Regulated AI at Global Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the need for human-centric and trustworthy artificial intelligence while addressing the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital.

Speaking at Bharat Mandapam, Modi described AI as a transformative force that could either disrupt societies or become a powerful solution depending on how it is guided. He said the objective of the summit is to shift AI from being machine-centric to human-centric, aligned with the principle of welfare and happiness for all.

The Prime Minister warned that humans must not be reduced to mere data points in the AI ecosystem and called for the democratisation of the technology so it can promote inclusion and empowerment, particularly in the Global South. Comparing AI to navigation systems, he said technology should guide people but the ultimate decision-making power must remain with humans.

He also urged nations to treat artificial intelligence as a global common good and stressed the need for international standards to address risks such as deepfakes and fabricated digital content. According to Modi, authenticity labels, watermarking and clear source identification will be essential as AI-generated text, images and videos become more widespread.

The summit is focused on building trust, safety and equitable access in emerging technologies, with discussions centred on ensuring that innovation progresses alongside safeguards for society.