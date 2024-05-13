Live: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4
Polling which began at 7 am will end by 6 pm, barring at a few places where it will conclude two hours earlier.
Telangana recorded 9.51 per cent voter turnout till 9 am on Monday as polling was underway for 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, according to an Election Commission app.
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, film actors Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Junior NTR were among the prominent persons who voted.
BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the party candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat K Madhavi Latha also exercised their franchi
Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.
Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.
Live Updates
- 13 May 2024 11:07 AM GMT
Secunderabad Parliament Congress Party candidate Danam Nagender, who exercised his right to vote, cast his vote along with his family members.
- 13 May 2024 11:05 AM GMT
Congress candidate Shri Ganesh exercised his right to vote in booth number 89 of Picket, Secunderabad.
- 13 May 2024 11:00 AM GMT
52.60% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in the fourth phase of polling in 96 seats across 10 States/UTs in Lok Sabha electionsAndhra Pradesh- 55.49 %Bihar- 45.23 %Jammu and Kashmir- 29.93%Jharkhand- 56.42%Madhya Pradesh- 59.63%Maharashtra- 42.35%Odisha- 52.91%Telangana- 53.34%Uttar Pradesh- 48.41%West Bengal- 66.05%Andhra Pradesh (Assembly elections)- 55.49%Odisha (Phase 1 Assembly elections)- 52.91%
- 13 May 2024 10:57 AM GMT
TPCC Vice President, Vinod Redyy and his wife cast their vote at the Urdu hall Himayat Nagar.
- 13 May 2024 9:31 AM GMT
Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao casts his vote in Amberpet
- 13 May 2024 9:18 AM GMT
Telangana Civil Supplies and Irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy casts his vote at a polling booth.
- 13 May 2024 7:31 AM GMT
Telangana: BJP candidate from Nizamabad, Arvind Dharmapuri says "We are riding a wave" after casting his vote.
- 13 May 2024 7:30 AM GMT
Telangana CID Chief Shikha Goel casts her vote at a polling booth.
- 13 May 2024 7:20 AM GMT
Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka casts her vote in Mulugu.
- 13 May 2024 7:08 AM GMT
32.38 pc voter turnout recorded in Madhya Pradesh in the 4th phase of the LS poll till 11 am.