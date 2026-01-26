LIVE: India's Military Might on Full Display at 77th R-Day Parade
The overarching theme of the event at the Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital, was 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'
New Delhi: india celebrated its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a grand display of its military might on the Kartavya Path, which included missiles, newly raised units, elite marching contingents, and various indigenous weapon systems that were used during Operation Sindoor.President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, graced the celebrations as chief guests.
Live Updates
- 26 Jan 2026 12:04 PM IST
Odisha features 'Soil to Silicon' theme, highlights journey from Agrarian to high-tech innovation growth
- 26 Jan 2026 12:00 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa being escorted by the President’s Bodyguard (PBG) during the 77th Republic Parade, at Kartavya Path - PTI
- 26 Jan 2026 11:57 AM IST
Maharashtra presented a blend of modernity and tradition as it showcased the Ganesh festival as a symbol of self-reliance at the Republic Day parade.Dressed in traditional attire, a troupe of women dancers performed 'Lezim', a folk dance, on either side of the tableau depicting Ganeshotsav celebrations during the parade on the Kartavya Path.
- 26 Jan 2026 11:38 AM IST
DRDO showcases Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile as India joins elite club of nations with hypersonic missile
- 26 Jan 2026 11:20 AM IST
IOC depicts Operation Sindoor success at Kartavya Path, neutralised 100 terrorists in 88 hours
- 26 Jan 2026 11:16 AM IST
Army Infantry contingents march down Kartavya Path
- 26 Jan 2026 11:06 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu conferred India's highest peacetime gallantry award, Ashoka Chakra, to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who created history by becoming the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS). The President presented the award to Shukla at the Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital.
- 26 Jan 2026 10:34 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial at the historical India Gate. Present alongside the PM was the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Chief of Defence Services General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Air Staf Air Chief Marshal APS Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi.
- 26 Jan 2026 9:54 AM IST
This year's Republic Day parade is set to highlight India's military prowess, with a special focus on animal logistics and natural defence systems. The Indian Army will showcase its unique collaboration with animals, demonstrating their crucial role in navigating the country's toughest terrains. The display highlights the Indian Army's reliance on animals in challenging environments, showcasing their adaptability and strength. For the first time in military history, a dedicated animal contingent from the Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) of the Indian Army will march at the Republic Day Parade 2026 on Kartavya Path.
- 26 Jan 2026 9:37 AM IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended his greetings to India on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations. In a press statement, he said that the United States and India share "a historic bond" and that the two countries are working closely on defence, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies. In an official press statement, he said there is a "multi-layer" engagement between the two countries through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), and claimed that the India-US relationship has delivered real results for both countries and for the Indo-Pacific region.