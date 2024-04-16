Top
Liquor shops shut for Rama Navami today

DC Correspondent
16 April 2024 5:58 PM GMT
Officials said that all the alcohol shops will remain closed in the tri-commissionerate area for 24 hours.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates have ordered the closure of wine and toddy shops and bars attached to Restaurants (excluding those in star hotels and registered clubs) for Rama Navami on Wednesday. These establishments have to remain closed for a 24-hour period beginning 6 am on April 17. Officials said that all the alcohol shops will remain closed in the tri-commissionerate area.

