LIC Puts Health Insurance Foray on Back Burner

Mumbai: Public sector behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has shelved its plan to acquire a stake in a pure health insurance company. Speaking to reporters at the life insurer's Q3FY26 earnings press conference, R Doraiswamy, managing director and chief executive officer of LIC, said, "There was a plan that we should be making a foray as a strategic investor in a standalone health insurance company to understand the market. But as we are evaluating the options, we find that it is not the kind of thing that is going to be immediately required."

"However, as and when we reach a stage where we find an opportunity exists we will look at it," added Doraiswamy.

Meanwhile, the insurance behemoth which owns real estate in some of the country’s most prime locations, is looking to leverage these assets valued at Rs 45000 crore to generate better returns for its policyholders. However, it does not intend to monetise them through outright sales.

The state run insurance behemoth has reported a robust set of numbers for the December quarter, with standalone net profit at Rs 12,958 crore, up 17 per cent from Rs 11,056 crore in the year-ago period. The insurer made an equity profit of Rs 24000 crore in Q3FY26 compared to Rs 20,000 crore in Q3FY25. The net premium income for the October-December quarter stood at Rs 1.25 lakh crore, compared with Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Q3 FY25.