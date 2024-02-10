Let’s Question PM Modi, Says AICC Pranav Jha

Visakhapatnam: AICC secretary Pranav Jha, in-charge of Congress communications, asked citizens to start questioning misdeeds of NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Speaking to media in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he pointed out that unemployed in the country have been cheated, with joblessness reaching the highest levels in the country.

The AICC secretary said central government had promised many jobs in the name of Agnipath. He reminded media about 50 people who have lost their lives during Agnipath job trials.

Pranav Jha said as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is answerable to the lakhs of unemployed people in the country. He expressed confidence that the Congress Party, which has won the states of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, will get the highest majority in AP and come to power.

The AICC secretary said it is outrageous that BJP leaders and ranks are trying to block Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, questioning the atrocities going on in the country.

He said Congress has set a toll-free number for people to pose their questions to PM Modi and express their opinion regarding on Narendra Modi government.