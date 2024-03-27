Let Us Practice Alliance Dharma: Pawan Kalyan

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan gave a call to the party ranks, saying, “‘Let's follow the dharma of alliance... and let us make the coalition successful.”

Pawan Kalyan emphasized that the party won’t hesitate to take strict action against those who act contrary to the alliance dharma for personal gain. “On these matters, the central committee for party will keep an eye from time to time,” he said.

The JS chief urged the field-level ranks of the JS, TD and BJP to move forward without allowing mistakes to happen. “Everyone should remember that the formation of this alliance was decided by keeping in mind the wider interests of the state. Since the beginning, we have been saying that we are for the welfare of the state. Development, protection of the people and restoration of law and order are our priority.”

Pawan Kalyan claimed the JS gave top priority to Veera Mahilalu’s political growth. Veera Mahilalu have been the backbone of the party from the beginning and have stood on the front line in the party’s struggles. He assured that the party would not forget the Veera Mahilalu who stood for the party.

On Wednesday, appointment papers were handed over to the Veera Mahilalu of various committees at the JS central office in Mangalagiri.

Pawan Kalyan said, "I will take the responsibility of strengthening the women's leadership beyond caste, religion and regions. We will use their services to stand as a bridge for the party and the government. The struggles of Veera Mahilalu in the public sphere will never be forgotten.”