Let Benefits of State and Central Schemes Reach Farmers: Tummala to Officials

Agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao held review meetings with officials from agriculture, horticulture, MARKFED, OILFED, the seeds corporation and marketing departments here on Wednesday. He directed them to make use of central and state schemes in a planned manner as this would benefit farmers.

Officials explained how technology can be used to improve yields and solve problems being faced by farmers in marketing their produce.

The minister stated that central schemes like Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and price stabilisation fund have to be used for the benefit of farmers. He further sought measures for strengthening cooperative societies in the state.

The minister also reviewed the growth of oil palm, which accounts for 59 per cent of the country’s oil imports. Of the 250 metric tonnes of oil used in the country, the domestic production is around 123 metric tonnes. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are the top two in the production of oil palm. Telangana currently produces 53,700 metric tonnes of palm oil but still needs around three lakh metric tonnes for local consumption.

Steps are being taken to increase the acreage of oil palm to one lakh acres next year from the present 52,000 acres, a release by the ministry said.