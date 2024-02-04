Leopard Movement Creating Panic Among People in Karimnagar

Karimnagar:Several wild animals are entering human habitats and attacking the cattle. This is creating panic among the people living in villages near the forests as also the towns and cities across Telangana state.

The video of a “leopard” walking through the streets of Surya Nagar colony in Karimnagar city was captured in CCTV cameras installed in front of a house, and this got circulated via social media platforms. Officials later said this was a wild cat.

The sighting created a stir among the people and they expressed fear about coming out of their homes in Surya Nagar and its surrounding colonies. They informed the sighting to forest officials and urged them to catch the “leopard” immediately.

Forest officials rushed to Surya Nagar colony and looked around for the footprints of the leopard, without success. Later, they observed the CCTV footage and confirmed that it was a wild cat, bigger in size, but not a leopard.

Meanwhile, a few days back, leopard movements were noticed in the Ellanthakunta and Mustabad mandals of Rajanna Sircilla district. The leopard entered Veldipur village in Ellanthakunta mandal at night and killed a young buffalo that belonged to Bollaram Nagaraju.

Receiving information from the villagers, the forest officials rushed to the village and identified the footprints of the leopard. They urged the people to be cautious and not venture out at night.

Last year, the bear movement noticed in several colonies and in Satavahana University created panic among the residents of Karimnagar city. People ran for their lives after seeing the bear in their colonies. After 12 hours of hard work, forest officials caught the bear by giving it anesthesia injection with a gun and later shifted it to the zoological park in Warangal.