Leh Returns to Normalcy After Three Weeks of Restrictions

Srinagar: Leh, the principal town of Ladakh, has fully restored normalcy after nearly three weeks of restrictions, an official spokesperson announced on Thursday.

The Union Territory now enjoys uninterrupted internet services, fully operational educational institutions, and resumed public transport and civic activities, marking a significant step toward peace and stability, the spokesperson said.

The restrictions, initially imposed following violent protests on September 24, were lifted due to the "cooperation and responsible behavior" of the public. The unrest, which demanded statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, resulted in four civilian deaths, over 80 injuries, including police personnel, and damage to several structures, including the local BJP office. Curfews were gradually eased since early October, with schools up to Class 8 reopening on October 3, though restrictions on gatherings of five or more people persisted until recently.

In a high-level security review meeting in Leh, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta expressed satisfaction with the prevailing calm and commended the civil and police administration, security forces, and Ladakh's residents for their collective efforts in maintaining peace. "The people of Ladakh have shown exemplary patience and unity during challenging times, reflecting their faith in the administration’s commitment to safety, stability, and inclusive growth," he stated.

Highlighting the region's strong sense of nationalism, Gupta noted, "Ladakhis are among India’s most patriotic citizens, always standing shoulder to shoulder with the nation to safeguard its interests." He urged residents to continue supporting law and order and actively participate in development initiatives for Ladakh’s progress.

The Lt. Governor reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to equitable growth in education, health, infrastructure, and employment, with a focus on youth empowerment and sustainable tourism. He assured that public concerns would be addressed transparently and urged citizens to remain vigilant to sustain the peaceful environment.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr. Pawan Kotwal, Director General of Police Dr. S.D. Singh Jamwal, DIG CRPF P.R. Jambolkar, Deputy Commissioner Leh, Senior Superintendent of Police Leh, CO 79 Sanjay Kumar, and other senior officials. Gupta directed officials to maintain close coordination to ensure continued peace and public convenience.