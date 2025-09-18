Leaders Wish PM on Birthday

New Delhi: Wishes poured in for PM Narendra Modi as he turned 75 on Wednesday. Setting aside differences, leaders from all parties wished the Prime Minister.

Wishes poured in from across the globe as Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, underscoring India’s growing influence under his leadership. After US President Donald Trump’s phone call on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin also personally called to extend birthday greetings, praising Modi’s role in strengthening India-Russia ties and expressing hope for India’s contributions to resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Modi, thanking Putin on X, reaffirmed commitment to the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.” Trump too lauded Modi as a “tremendous leader” and thanked him for supporting peace efforts. Leaders from Australia, Israel, Italy, Bhutan, and New Zealand joined in with warm messages. Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized deepening partnerships, while Italian PM Giorgia Meloni hailed Modi’s leadership and posted a selfie with him. President Droupadi Murmu lauded his leadership that “instilled a culture of achieving great goals,” while Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama praised India’s success as a global example of harmony. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, regional leaders like Naveen Patnaik, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mayawati also extended wishes.Union home minister Amit Shah called Modi a “symbol of sacrifice and dedication,” crediting him for placing the poor and marginalised at the centre of governance. BJP president J.P. Nadda said Modi’s leadership had earned global recognition for India’s cultural heritage.The BJP marked the occasion with “sewa pakhwada,” organising blood donation, tree plantation.