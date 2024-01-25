Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM-led LDF government's proposed protest against the Central government in New Delhi on February 8 for the alleged neglect of the state has been converted into a public meeting.

Earlier, the LDF had decided to hold the protest meeting led by Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleague at the Jantar Mantar on February 8. However, now the plan has been altered and the government would instead hold a public conference on the same day on the topic "Indian Democracy at the Crossroads: Preserving the Federal System of the Constitution."

While the decision to scale down the protest to a public meeting has raised several eyebrows, government sources said the decision has been taken to avoid a confrontation with the Centre. The February 8 protest programme was announced by the LDF convenor at a press conference on January 17, where he said the event would invite national and international media attention. Besides, the chief minister had also invited non-BJP chief ministers and ministers to the event to unitedly raise the pending demands of the states.

The LDF believes that the topic "Indian Democracy at the Crossroads: Preserving the Federal System of the Constitution." will attract other parties as well. Earlier the focus was only on how Kerala was being smothered by the Centre financially. The government sources believe that this topic would not have ensured the support of other states.

The Congress-led UDF which had earlier declined the invitation of the chief minister to attend the event, said the LDF has been forced to tone down the proposed protest due to the Veena Vijayan. fear of Narendra Modi and the allegations of corruption against Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter.