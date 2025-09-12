Landmark Cancer Surgery Successfully Performed at Sum Hospital in Odisha’s Berhampur

Berhampur : In a major milestone for healthcare in southern Odisha, doctors at SUM Hospital, Berhampur, have successfully performed a complex head and neck cancer surgery, bringing new hope to patients in the region.

A 69-year-old man, diagnosed with carcinoma of the right buccal mucosa involving both jaws with cutaneous extension and severe trismus, underwent a technically demanding bite composite resection with neck dissection. The extensive surgical defect was reconstructed using a forehead flap, ensuring both cancer clearance and functional restoration, hospital sources said.

The six-hour-long procedure was particularly challenging due to the advanced stage of the tumour and the patient’s severely restricted mouth opening. Despite these complexities, the surgery was completed without intra-operative complications. The patient’s postoperative recovery has been smooth, and he is being shifted from the ICU to the general ward.

The surgical team was led by Dr Sairudra S. Puhan, consultant in surgical oncology, and included Dr Sudhakar Jena (plastic and reconstructive surgery), Dr Subhajit Sahu (anesthesiology), Dr Pratyushkanti Mishra (critical care) and Dr Priyanka.

Congratulating the team, Deba Prasad Dash, director of SUM Hospital, Berhampur, hailed the achievement as a landmark in the hospital’s journey towards comprehensive cancer care. He noted that medical oncology and chemotherapy services had already been operational for the past six months, strengthening the hospital’s capacity to provide holistic cancer treatment.

He further emphasised that the hospital has emerged as a recognised centre for cutting-edge technology and advanced treatment in multiple super specialties, including neurosurgery, urology, oncology and critical care. It also offers round-the-clock dialysis, trauma care, ICU and emergency services for people of southern Odisha and beyond.

“This achievement underscores the hospital’s commitment to delivering world-class, multidisciplinary healthcare close to home, reaffirming its role as a beacon of hope for patients in the region,” Dash added.