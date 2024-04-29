Land Titling Act After Natl Consensus: Dharmana

Visakhapatnam: Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Monday said that the Land Titling Act would be implemented after a national consensus and blamed the TD and other Opposition parties for misinformation campaign.

Addressing a press conference in Srikakulam on Monday, Dharmana clarified misconceptions surrounding the Land Titling Act and responded to criticism leveled against the state government's stance on the issue. He emphasized that the implementation of the Land Titling Act is not solely within the jurisdiction of the state government, but even the central government should give its nod. The minister highlighted the pressure exerted by the Centre on states to adopt this legislation. Reiterating the state government's commitment in implementing the Act once such a consensus is reached, he underscored the government's efforts to benefit farmers through various reforms and the utilization of advanced technology in land surveys. Addressing criticism directed at the government, Minister Dharmana refuted allegations of land grabbing and emphasized Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's dedication to empowering the poor by distributing land and providing housing leases.

He challenged detractors to consider the significant strides made in land distribution during Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure, dismissing accusations of land grabbing as baseless.

It may be recalled that the All India Lawyers' Union state unit, a committee of the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh and Kurnool District Bar Association filed the petitions in the AP High Court on the ground that the Land Titling Act would result in an increase in property disputes and in violation of some articles of the Constitution.

Furthermore, the minister condemned attempts to mislead the public, particularly through false propaganda spread via social media channels. He urged people to seek the truth and cautioned against being swayed by misinformation.

In response to accusations regarding the Card 2.0 project, Dharmana clarified its objectives, highlighting its benefits for citizens in streamlining registration processes and ensuring transparency. He criticized attempts to politicize the initiative and called for a focus on its positive impact on governance.