Land Grab Case against BRS MP Santosh

Hyderabad: In the biggest setback to the BRS after the arrest of BRC MLC K. Kavitha, the Banjara Hills police reportedly registered cases of forgery and fabrication against BRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, a nephew of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

The case was booked on the basis of a complaint lodged by Chinta Madhav of Navayuga Engineering Company (NECL), who alleged that Santosh Kumar along with Linga Reddy Sridhar, forged and fabricated land documents to grab their land at Road No. 14, Banjara Hills.

Santosh Kumar, however, has denied any forgery and said he had purchased the land in 1996.

This comes a day after another relative of Chandrashekar Rao, Kalvakuntla Tejeshwar Rao alias Kanna Rao, was arrested by the Rachakonda police for an attempt to grab two acres of land of OSR Projects at Adibatla.

The complainant Madhav stated that NECL had purchased 1,350 sq. yards (1,128.78 sq. metres) in Survey No. 129/54 at Road No. 14, Banjara Hills, through a sale deed on July 2, 1993, from Karan and Bharati Dubey.

“Recently it came to our knowledge that two rooms were constructed,” he told the police. “Upon inquiry with GHMC, it was found that taxes were being paid on our premises by Santosh Kumar and Linga Reddy on fabricated door numbers.

He said that the company approached the sub-registrar’s office at Banjara Hills who confirmed that Santosh Kumar and Linga Reddy had created a forged and fabricated document to grab the land.

On November 2, 2023, NECL obtained a statement of encumbrance (EC) on the property that showed the company’s name on it for the period covering 30 years from January 1, 1993, till November 1, 2023 (till the date of EC), Madhav stated.

“The Banjara Hills police received a complaint in writing from a representative of NECL on March 21. As per the contents of the complaint, the police registered a case — Crime No. 315 of 2024,” said Banjara Hills sub-inspector T.V. Ram Babu. The case was booked for cheating, forgery, using forged documents, criminal trespass, and common criminal intent under the IPC sections 420, 468, 471, 447, 120 (b) read with 34.

The police are probing into the case and making efforts to find out whether forgery and fabrication were done by the respondent Santosh Kumar or Linga Reddy Sridhar or someone else, police sources said.

“We will be taking a legal opinion for further action after our preliminary investigation is completed,” the police officer said.