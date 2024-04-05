Ladakh Not To Allow Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s March to Tibet Border

Srinagar: The Ladakh administration has imposed restrictions in Leh and its neighbourhood under Section 144 of the CrPC to prevent “any breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and danger to human life.”

The move comes days after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk announced that he will on April 7 lead around 10,000 people from Ladakh in a march to the border along China to showcase how much land has been lost to the neighbouring country. Wangchuk who ended a 21-day hunger strike on March 26 had also announced that the agitation to demand statehood for Ladakh will be intensified in coming weeks.

Leh’s District Magistrate (DM) Santosh Sukhadeve in an order issued on Friday said that the district’s SSP has in a letter written to him reported that there are reliable inputs of apprehension of breach of peace and public tranquillity in the district. He said that in view of it is desirable that any breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and danger to human life should be immediately prevented and, therefore, after being satisfied with the report of the SSP he after exercising the powers vested in him under Section 144 of the CrPC, 1973 declared that no procession, rally or march shall be taken out by anyone without his prior approval.

The DM has also banned the use of vehicles mounted or other loudspeakers and holding of any public gathering in the district without prior approval of the competent authority. “No one shall make any statement which has potential to disturb the communal harmony and public tranquillity, and which may lead to the law and order problem in the district,” the order says.

It further states, “All the persons shall ensue that they follow the model code of conduct and that all the activities are according to the law. As notice cannot be served individually, the order is being passed ex-parte and any violation of it shall invite punitive action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.”

Mr. Wangchuk said that people including women are being threatened and called to the police stations to pressurise them not to support him. “I hope what is being said and done is just a misunderstanding which will go away but if it escalates it would prove that India is becoming a banana republic or andher nagri (a place doomed to go down in darkness) where reminding promises is a crime and breaking them is not.”

He added, “If you remind them of their promises, it becomes a crime, and they respond by rounding you up.” He, however, hoped that the situation will change for better and that thousands of people who are relocating to Leh from the countryside to join the “peaceful march” will not be stopped by threatening them as it is fraught with untoward happenings. “If thousands of people who are reaching Ladakh from different parts of the country too are harassed in such fashion then the atmosphere can vitiate as well. But I hope this will not happen and this misunderstanding will go, and we will see only peace by this evening and we will continue to pray and take out the march peacefully.”

He also wrote on microblogging site ‘X’, “PEACEFUL LADAKH IS VERY CONFUSED! After 31 days of extremely peaceful prayers & fasts... Suddenly peace initiatives of the administration sounds more dangerous than anything ! PEACE AT ANY COST !!?”

Ladakh's Additional Director General of Police Darshan Singh has ordered for suspending the mobile data of 3G, 4G and 5G and public Wi-Fi 5G facilities temporarily "in the interest of maintenance of public peace, and law and order" in the Union Territory.

PEACEFUL LADAKH IS VERY CONFUSED!

After 31 days of extremely peaceful prayers & fasts...

Suddenly peace initiatives of the administration sounds more dangerous than anything !



PEACE AT ANY COST !!?#SaveLadakh #SAVEHIMALAYAS #SaveGlaciers #6thSchedule #SupportSonamWangchuk pic.twitter.com/ZRbPZ3V8Kv — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) April 5, 2024







Ladakh's Additional Director General of Police Darshan Singh has ordered for suspending the mobile data of 3G, 4G and 5G and public Wi-Fi 5G facilities temporarily "in the interest of maintenance of public peace, and law and order" in the Union Territory.



In a signed statement issued in Leh on Friday, the ADGP said that in view of the emergent security scenario in Ladakh and inputs received from Superintendent of Police (Leh) and other intelligence agencies "there is every apprehension of possibile misuse of 2G, 3G and 5G and public Wi-Fi facilities 5G services by anti-social elements and miscreants to incite/ provoke general public through various means of social media posts which may cause and flare up law and order situation in Ladakh especially Leh district."



Therefore, the speed of the internet and mobile data services are being scaled down to 2G in Leh city (within the 10 km radius) for 24 hours from 6 pm on April 6.



