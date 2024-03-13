L-G Manoj Sinha Hails PM for Revolutionising Rail Infrastructure, Connectivity in J&K

Srinagar: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated a Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra at the Srinagar railway station and the Gati Shakti terminal at Samba in Jammu region as part of Rs 85, 000 crore worth railway projects dedicated to the nation virtually, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha thanked him for revolutionising rail infrastructure and connectivity in the Union Territory. “I express gratitude to the Prime Minister for revolutionising rail infrastructure and connectivity in J&K and dedicating a number of railway projects to the people of the Union Territory,” he said.

Apart from inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra, a scheme that ensures quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all citizens, at the Srinagar railway station and the Gati Shakti terminal at Samba, 38.5-km south of Jammu city, the Prime Minister dedicated ‘One Station One Product' (OSOP) stalls at Anantnag, Awantipora, Banihal, Baramulla, Budgam, Jammu, Qazigund, Katra, Srinagar, Bijbehara, Kathua, Pampore, Pattan, Kakapora, Panzgam, Sadoor, Mazhom railway stations and Rail Coach Restaurant at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station.

While hailing the Prime Minister for these initiatives, Mr. Sinha wrote on microblogging site ‘X’, “A significant day for railway connectivity & infrastructure in the country. Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji laid foundation stone, dedicated railway projects worth over Rs 85,000 crores that will shape the economic trajectory of various states and UTs”.

He added, “Grateful to Hon'ble PM for revolutionising rail infra & connectivity in J&K. The opening of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) at Srinagar railway station will ensure quality medicines at affordable prices to passengers & livelihood opportunities to many.” The Lt. Governor said that OSOPs at various places across J&K “will provide additional income opportunities to artisans from marginal sections...the OSOP will promote the rich heritage of these areas and it will also strengthen 'Vocal for Local' and 'One District One Product Campaign'. These stalls will provide passengers the opportunity to experience and purchase authentic local goods”.

Mr. Sinha said that the Gati Shakti terminal at Samba and Rail Coach Restaurant at Mata Vaishno Devi railway station at Katra will play a pivotal role in bolstering transportation networks and streamlining movement of goods across the region.

On Tuesday, Mr. Sinha laid the foundation stone of PoJK Bhawan at Suketar in Jammu. He said that it was a long pending demand of the displaced persons of PoJK and (erstwhile) Western Pakistan and congratulated them on fulfilling of it.

He said that the bhawan will be constructed on 40 kanal and 17 marlas (more than 5 acres) of land “in the honour of the martyrs and will consist of a Balidan Stambh and an Amphitheatre besides other infrastructure to showcase the rich cultural heritage and provide the community office space for meeting and to run the operations for the welfare of displaced persons”.

He said, “PoJK Bhawan is the testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to provide dignity and rights to displaced persons, who were deprived of their rights and suffered atrocities for decades.” He added, “Prime Minister Modiji gave displaced families all the rights and other benefits after a long wait of over seven decades. Now, they have the same rights as any other citizen of the country and various other new opportunities are being made available to them.”