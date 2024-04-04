Kurnool Residents Struggle With Water Scarcity Amid Rising Temperatures

Kurnool: Almost all colonies in Kurnool city are struggling with a severe water crisis, marking the most significant scarcity in recent history. Despite a required allocation of 50 cusecs of water for the city's needs, only 30 cusecs from the Gajuladinne project are being utilised, leaving a deficit of 20 cusecs that should have been sourced from the Sunkesula project. As a result, the city's population receives water only thrice a week (and only twice in case of technical problems) from municipal water sources.

Despite official assurances, people are worried about the shortage of drinking water during summer approaches. With mercury levels hovering around 43-44 degrees Celsius, the rising temperatures are adding to their worries. According to municipal officials, at least 70 cusecs of water flow should be ensured in the Tungabhadra River on a round-the-clock basis to cater to the drinking water needs of the city's population, with 75, 000 tap connections. However, there is currently no water in the river.

The Sunkesula barrage, another main source of drinking water for Kurnool, is also dried up due to rising temperatures, with only 0.05 TMC ft of water out of a total storage capacity of 1.2 TMC ft. Even if the supply is restricted to only once in five days for all colonies, it would not be sufficient, officials say. More than 95 per cent of families depend on water supplied by the Kurnool municipal corporation (KMC). Meanwhile, KMC officials are drawing water from the GajulaDinne project, located 70 km away from the city. Ironically, it is also on the verge of drying up, with only 1.76 TMC ft of water out of a total storage capacity of 4.5 TMC ft. The KMC has received special permission from the district collector to draw 50 cusecs of water from the project for drinking water purposes. Many residents are purchasing water from private tankers for their daily needs.

V. Ramanachary from Kodumur road spoke of the challenges they faced because of water scarcity, especially since they lack borewells and rely solely on municipal water sources. Further, municipal commissioner A Bhargav Teja informed that due to less rainfall this year, there is no water in the water bodies and reservoirs, particularly in Sunkesula reservoir, which is the main source of water for the city.