Kunal Kamra Moves Madras HC for Transit Anticipatory Bail

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has approached the Madras High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail after multiple FIRs were filed against him over a satirical video allegedly targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.The case, which has sparked a political storm in Maharashtra, revolves around Kamra’s stand-up act, where he performed a parody of the song Bholi Si Surat from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. Though he did not directly name Shinde, the song reportedly included the term "gaddar" (traitor), a reference linked to Shinde’s split from Shiv Sena.Shiv Sena MLA Muraji Patel filed a Zero FIR against Kamra under Sections 353(1)(b), 353(2) (public mischief), and 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint was later transferred to Khar police station in Mumbai.Kamra’s counsel, V. Suresh, mentioned the petition for an urgent hearing before Justice Sundar Mohan in the Madras High Court on Friday. The case is expected to be heard during the afternoon session.Kamra, a permanent resident of Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, has argued that the Madras High Court has jurisdiction over his plea, according to Live Law report.During his performance, Kamra also held up a copy of the Indian Constitution, stating, "For all the people who will not like this show, I have something for you... This is the Constitution of India, and this is what allows me to do what I do."With tensions escalating, Kamra now seeks legal protection as the controversy surrounding his satire continues to unfold.