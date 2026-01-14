Kuki-Zo Groups Seek Written UT Commitment to Support Manipur Govt

Guwahati: In a significant development, Kuki-Zo insurgent groups and MLAs from the community have resolved that they will support the formation of a popular government in Manipur only if they are given a written commitment by both the state and the central governments on the creation of a separate Union Territory for Kuki-Zo-majority areas of the state.

At a meeting held in Guwahati on Tuesday, attended by a majority of stakeholders, the participants also asserted that the settlement “must be finalised and signed before the expiration of the normal tenure of the current Legislative Assembly of the state.” The tenure of the current Assembly, which is under suspended animation, is set to end in 2027.

The meeting, in its official resolution, said, “The new government must provide a written commitment to support the negotiated political settlement for a Union Territory with a legislature under the Constitution. This commitment must be executed in a time-bound manner, specifically within the current Assembly tenure. In the absence of such political commitment from both the central and state governments, the meeting resolves to respect the political will of the people by refraining from taking any part in the formation of an elected government in Manipur.”

The resolution comes amid mounting pressure from BJP MLAs belonging to the Meitei community for the formation of a “popular government” in the state, which has remained under President’s Rule since February 2025.

The stance taken by Kuki-Zo leaders has also emerged as a major setback to the BJP’s efforts to restore a government with the support of Kuki MLAs. The BJP can form a government with the backing of 30 Meitei MLAs, five MLAs from the Naga People’s Front, and Independent members in the 60-member Assembly.

It is significant that the BJP’s top leadership held a crucial meeting with party MLAs from Manipur on December 14, bringing both Kuki and Meitei legislators together with the objective of engaging all communities in the formation of a popular government in the state.

The resolution of the Kuki-Zo leaders is also expected to impact the upcoming meeting between the Suspension of Operations (SoO) groups and officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Kuki-Zo meeting further resolved that the Centre must expedite the political settlement to fulfil the demand for a Union Territory with a legislature, including adequate constitutional provisions for the protection of land ownership.