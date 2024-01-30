KTR Facing Heat From BRS Leaders In Sircilla

Karimnagar: The once-all-powerful BRS party working president and Sircilla MLA, KT Rama Rao, received a major blow as many leaders have left the party and joined the Congress from his own constituency. He is also facing the heat of a no-confidence motion by BRS party councilors against municipal chairperson Jindam Kala in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The Mustabad mandal ZPTC Gundam Narsaiah, sarpanches from Therulamaddi village Kishan Rao, Avunuru village Kalyani, Morrapur village’s Bhukya Devander, Gannevaripally’s Resu Lakshmi, Sevalal Thanda sapranch Lakavath Srinivas and Venkatraopally sarpanch Lakshman have resigned from the BRS party.

Many second-rung leaders of the BRS party including former sarpanches Anil, Raju, Venu, former ZPTC Yadagiri Goud, former agriculture market committee chairman Anjan Rao, Raja Lingam, Sudhakar Rao and Narayana Rao also submitted their resignations from the BRS.

ZPTC Gundam Narasaiah alleged that the “arrogant”: behaviour of the party leadership would no more be tolerated. Being the party working president, KT Rama Rao never cared about party leaders and never listened to them about local issues, he alleged.

“Since there is no recognition for us in the BRS party, we have decided to leave it and join the Congress party,” he reasoned.

The leaders who resigned from the BRS joined the Congress in the presence of backward class welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar during his visit to the district on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 16 BRS party councilors, who were against municipal chairperson Jindam Kala decided to move a no-confidence motion against her after they held a meeting and moved into a secret camp.

The Sircilla municipality has a total of 39 wards, of which the BRS has 33 councillors, the BJP three and the Congress two. Of the BRS councilors, 16 decided to join the Congress and move a no-confidence motion against chairperson Kala along with the BJP and Congress councilors.

As part of a damage control attempt, BRS working president KTR, during his visit to Sircilla on Sunday, met the “disgruntled” BRS councilors and convinced them to withdraw their decision. This helped halt the no-confidence motion move against chairperson Kala for now.

However, Congress men under the leadership of Sircilla constituency incharge KK Mahendar Reddy are still trying to get the BRS councilors to join the Congress and grab the municipal chairperson and vice-chairman posts.