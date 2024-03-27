KTR Admits Phone Tapping May Have Occurred Says Issue Being Blown out of Proportion

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday practically admitted to phone tapping during his party’s rule in Telangana, and dismissed the issue saying the Congress government was blowing the issue out of proportion.

“They keep saying this person’s phone got tapped, that person’s phone got tapped. And yesterday I saw some news that 10 lakh phones were tapped by KCR,” he said.

“If at all, maybe the phones of one or two may have been tapped,” Rama Rao said, quickly adding “but what do I know of it.”

Rama Rao said, “If it happened, it may have been (the phones) of crooks and thieves. That is the job of the police anyway. But it is being painted as if an international conspiracy happened, or something huge happened.”

Rama Rao’s tacit admission of phone tapping when the state was led by the BRS government headed by his father K Chandrashekar Rao, came at the Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters. He was addressing a meeting of party legislators including former ministers, BRS leaders, and cadre from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency.

The blowing out of proportion of the phone tapping issue by the Congress government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was nothing more than a diversionary tactic to sidestep failure by the Congress to implement the promises it made in the run up to the Assembly elections. Since none of the promises, Rs 4000 monthly pension for the aged, Rs 2,500 per month for women, the Rs 2 lakh loan waiver for farmers and others could not be implemented, the phone tapping case is being used to divert attention, Rama Rao added.

The BRS leader also challenged Revanth Reddy to contest from Malkajgiri in the Lok Sabha elections. He did nothing for the constituency and is silent on my challenge that I will quit my MLA seat if he quits his and contests from Malkajgiri for a face off with me. The BRS in the Assembly elections had a majority of around 3.5 lakh votes from the constituency segments. Let us all work together and ensure the victory of our candidate Ragidi Laxma Reddy from here, he said.