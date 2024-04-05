KRMB Says Funds Needed for Equipment To Monitor Krishna Water Use

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) which is usually in the midst of crossfire from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states with respect to the use of the river water, has urged the two states to do their bit to ensure proper water accounting by releasing funds for the installation of telemetry systems.

In a letter to the irrigation departments of the two states, KRMB member Dr R.N. Sankhua asked the state to release Rs 6.25 crore for installation of telemetry systems at various locations along different components of projects on the Krishna.

The KRMB had been asking both states to pay their share of the costs of the installation since 2018, the letter said, adding that “it is earnestly requested for immediate action” on this front. The KRMB said it was “dismal” to note that funds were not released and work could not be taken up in 2023-24.

The KRMB says under Phase II of Telemetry Systems under KRMB, it needs to install ‘side looking Doppler current profilers’ at the Srisailam right main canal (3 km from Pothireddypadu head regulator), KC Canal, Nagarjunasagar main left canal, East and West Main canals of the Prakasam barrage, Polavaram right canal confluence, Palair upstream, and at 21st main branch canal of Nagarjunasagar Left Branch canal.

In another letter to CRPF battalion commanding officers on the AP and TS sides of Nagarjunasagar dam, the KRMB urged them to allow Telangana state’s irrigation engineers to allow operation and maintenance works on removing and replacing electrical system control panels and cables, and other associated works related to 26 crest gates of the dam, so the work can be completed before the onset of monsoon.