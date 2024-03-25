Kotamreddy Demands Vijayasai Reddy’s Rajya Sabha Resignation Over Confidence in Nellore Seat

Tirupati: Telugu Desam party's Nellore rural in-charge and MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has demanded that YSRC party's MP, Vijayasai Reddy, resign from the Rajya Sabha first if he is confident of winning the Nellore Lok Sabha seat with a huge majority.

Addressing the media in Nellore on Sunday, Kotamreddy accused Vijayasai Reddy of losing confidence in his victory prospects and alleged that he is in "constant touch" with the Centre to secure his RS seat. "If you have guts, resign and file your nomination," Kotamreddy challenged Vijayasai Reddy, who is the YSRC's candidate for the Nellore parliamentary constituency.

The TD also slammed the YSRC leadership for "behaving arrogantly and forgetting their limits.” He claimed that attacks on opposition leaders and workers, both physical and through social media, have increased alarmingly under YSRC rule.

He alleged that the ruling party has taken control of some social media channels to spread "intolerable news" against rivals.

Targeting chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the rural MLA alleged that the CM was harassing his own sister Sharmila on the advice of YSRC advisers.

He also accused the YSRC of criticising Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy, wife of Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy. He alleged that Kovur YSRC MLA Prasanna Kumar Reddy was targeting and abusing Prasanthi with the "same mouth" he used to praise the couple in the past.

"The fear of defeat is visible to Prasanna Kumar Reddy since Prasanthi Reddy is contesting against him in Kovur," the TD leader claimed.

The MLA also alleged that the YSRC created obstacles for Prabhakar Reddy's political entry and conspired against him and other candidates. He warned Prasanna Kumar Reddy and other YSRC leaders against making inappropriate comments about Vemireddy and vowed to respond strongly.