Koppula Ridicules Media Blitzkrieg by Fund-Hit Govt

Hyderabad: BRS leader Koppula Eshwar said that the Congress came to power by uttering lies and even as they say there is no money, the government is splurging on advertisements regarding the six guarantees. In a bid to enthuse the BRS cadre, he asked them not to be dejected and reminded them that the party had seen many ups and downs before securing statehood.

Addressing the party cadre from Manthani Assembly constituency, he said, “Unlike the earlier Congress Chief Ministers, K. Chandrashekar Rao ensured free electricity and water for agriculture. Today, the Congress leaders are remaining mute spectators even as Godavari water is flowing into the sea. The Congress leaders are showing their impatience when questioned about rythu bandhu. People are repenting having voted for the Congress party.”

Meanwhile, BRS leader Putta Madhukar said, “The Congress leaders, who had alleged that sand was being sold by me, are now running lorries with the photo of their CM on them.”