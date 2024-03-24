Kondagattu Temple EO Suspended

Karimnagar: Commissioner of endowments department M. Hanumantha Rao on Saturday issued orders suspending executive officer T. Venkatesh of the historic Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple of Kondagattu in Jagtial district on charges of financial irregularities in the administration department.

The temple executive officer, a deputy commissioner of the endowments department, was instructed not to leave Karimnagar district without obtaining permission from the government.

The order stated that the EO shall continue to be under suspension until the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings or termination of all proceedings relating to the charges.