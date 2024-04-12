Konda Vishweshwar Is a Strong Supporter of Women Empowerment, Says Sangita Reddy

Hyderabad: Over 250 women on Friday took out a rally in support of BJP Chevella Lok Sabha candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy at Telecomnagar Colony in Serilingampally.

The women conducted a door-to-door campaign in the colony covering a stretch of about 2 km, holding placards bearing messages such as 'Strong Women, Strong Nation' to advocate for the BJP’s commitment to women's empowerment.

The rally garnered overwhelming support, with bystanders and women in the balconies and terraces of their homes cheering enthusiastically for the participants.

Addressing the rally, Sangita Reddy, wife of Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, said a number of enthusiastic women were taking part. “Both the BJP and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy himself advocate for empowered women representation in all facets of society, recognising the pivotal and indispensable role they play," she said.

“The BJP has facilitated women empowerment through various means such as Mudra loans, the Vishwakarma scheme, MSME initiatives, and support for women-led start-ups. Notably, women from diverse communities have been stepping forward to benefit and progress, buoyed by the encouragement extended by the central government,” Sangita Reddy said.

She also said that women played a remarkable role in propelling India from the 10th largest economy to the 5th largest. “With empowered women making substantial contributions to the country's growth, it is only a matter of time before India ascends to become the 3rd largest economy. Reflecting Konda Vishweshwar Reddy's unwavering commitment to this cause, our manifesto will include a dedicated agenda for women empowerment,” she said.