Konda Surekha Down With Dengue

Warangal: Minister Konda Surekha has tested positive for dengue. She hoped she could recover in time for the Medaram jatara.

In a statement released here on Monday, the minister stated that she fell ill during the Assembly session. When she did not recover after five days, doctors conducted tests and declared that she was suffering from dengue.

She was supervising programmes pertaining to her ministries from her residence in Hyderabad. Surekha said that she was monitoring the arrangements for the Sammakka-Saralamma jatara at Medaram.