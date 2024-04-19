Hyderabad: BJP's Chevella Lok Sabha candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Friday said that he had brought in over Rs 200 crore worth of developmental initiatives in the constituency during his tenure as MP. He pointed to direct fund transfers for village development, infrastructure enhancement in schools, and efforts to reduce GST on Tandur stones from 18 to five per cent.

“I took the initiative to raise the crucial issue of geo-tagging of Tandur red gram in Delhi, and advocated its implementation strongly as MP,” he said.

At the same time, he questioned MP and Congress candidate G. Ranjith Reddy’s contribution to the constituency.

Vishweshwar Reddy pledged to extend MMTS services and vowed to work towards the constituency's growth. He expressed confidence in securing victory and endorsed Narendra Modi's leadership for national progress. He urged voters to support the BJP in the upcoming elections on May 13.