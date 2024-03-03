KLIS inspection: Uttam assures full cooperation to NDSA expert panel

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy welcomed the Centre's decision to constitute an expert committee of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) to inspect Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram lift urrigation scheme (KLIS).

Uttam Kumar Reddy assured full cooperation from the state government. He emphasised that the state government would prioritise NDSA recommendations concerning the project. He said that the panel was formed following a request for a comprehensive investigation into the sinking of Medigadda barrage piers and potential damage to the Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

The minister said that the NDSA, which had inspected the collapsed Medigadda barrage, had recommended the immediate emptying of water. Following inspections of Sundilla and Annaram barrages, the authority identified similar issues and directed that they be emptied.

Based on NDSA directions, the state government promptly released water. However, he said that BRS leaders were trying to politicise the issue by demanding the filling up of those barrages.

He expressed regret that BRS leaders lacked technical knowledge and criticised the previous government for its careless execution of the Kaleshwaram project. They had neglected quality, maintenance, construction, and designs by breaking all rules, he said.

The minister said that Medigadda barrage was like the heart of the Kaleshwaram project. However, he expressed disappointment that BRS leaders were trying to downplay the incident by stating that only one pillar had collapsed there. He accused the BRS of irresponsibly risking the state and farmers' interests for political gains.

He reiterated the Congress government's commitment to follow the recommendations of NDSA and of the expert committee.