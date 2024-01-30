Top
Home » NationCurrent Affairs

Kishan Urges Revanth for Land for Cherlapally Railway Terminus

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
30 Jan 2024 4:11 PM GMT
Union minister and BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy. (Image Source: Twitter)
x
A file photo of Union minister and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to take the initiative to acquire land and hand it over to the railway for the completion of works of Cherlapally terminus project. In a letter on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy said land was required for widening of approach roads to the station, and for setting up parking areas for vehicles.

He said he had twice written to the former BRS chief minister on this issue in June 2022 and March 2023 but no action was taken by the then BRS state government. He said there was a need for land to complete the development of the railway station as a full-fledged terminus that will serve the people of Hyderabad.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
kishan reddy Cherlapally Railway Station CM Revanth Reddy 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X