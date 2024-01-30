Kishan Urges Revanth for Land for Cherlapally Railway Terminus

Hyderabad: TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to take the initiative to acquire land and hand it over to the railway for the completion of works of Cherlapally terminus project. In a letter on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy said land was required for widening of approach roads to the station, and for setting up parking areas for vehicles.

He said he had twice written to the former BRS chief minister on this issue in June 2022 and March 2023 but no action was taken by the then BRS state government. He said there was a need for land to complete the development of the railway station as a full-fledged terminus that will serve the people of Hyderabad.