Kishan Submits Report Card of His Achievements

Hyderabad: TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy stated that he had sent 40 letters to former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao regarding land allotment for railway projects and other developmental works but received no positive response.

Kishan Reddy released a 292-page report card titled `Report to People’ on the Central government's achievements during his tenure as Union minister and what he had secured for Telangana state and the twin cities.

He said that the Centre allocated Rs 10.03 lakh crore for various projects over the past 10 years. Kishan Reddy clarified that he maintained decorum in his interactions and did not accept funds from contractors to ensure the trust of his voters. He highlighted the Central government's initiatives, including funding the Phase-II of MMTS and launching Vande Bharat trains.

Additionally, he mentioned projects like the Regional Ring Road and Central Aviation Research Organisation (CARO), which faced delays due to land acquisition issues.

Reddy underscored his efforts in setting up various cultural and educational institutions, including mohalla clinics and the Ramji Gond Tribal Museum. Prominent figures such as Telangana Bar Council chairman Narasimha Reddy attended the meeting along with other members of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.